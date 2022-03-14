Manor Vale Apartments catch fire in Spokane Valley

A dog was the only casualty in the fire. Spokane Valley fire officials said that this was the second fire in two nights caused by a stove.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire at the Manorvale Apartments around 7:05 p.m. Monday.

According to a press release, the department received a call from a local after he saw flames through the window. The initial responders saw smoke coming from an upstairs apartment.

While VE2 units attacked the fire, other crew evacuated adjoining units. The apartment that was damaged was searched and a dog was found inside. Despite efforts from the department, the dog could not be resuscitated.

According to the department, two adults and a child live in the complex, but were not present at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a pot left on a stove. While the apartment of origin received little damage, the one below suffered water damage. Red Cross assisted the family in the lower unit.

In total, 12 fire units responded to the incident. No other injuries were reported.