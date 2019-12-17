Manito Holiday Lights will open Friday night for walkers only

Manito Holiday Lights will be open Friday through Sunday for walkers only.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After snow and ice forced a cancellation the night before, Spokane Parks and Recreation says the Manito Holiday Lights will be back open on Friday night, but for walk-through visitors only.

Parks crews are working Friday to sand and de-ice the walking paths ahead of visitors Friday night. All parking lots in the park will also be open. Visitors are encouraged to wear good shoes and walk cautiously.

The holiday lights show was forced to cancel the final night of its drive-through event on Thursday after snow and cold temperatures turned nearby roads into ice rinks. Grand Blvd., which is a major route to the park, was closed for a short time Thursday night because of spin-outs.

The drive-through night that was canceled on Thursday will not be made up, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation. People interested in seeing the Manito Holiday Lights will have three walk-through-only opportunities on Friday-Sunday.

If you plan on visiting the walk-through event, here’s what you need to know:

December 17-19

6:30 pm-8:30 pm

Spokane Parks said trucks will be on-site with hot chocolate, other hot beverages, and snacks. Also, restrooms in Manito Park will be open.

Temperatures will be below freezing for much of the weekend, so visitors should come prepared for the cold.

There is also a chance of snow over the weekend. Spokane Parks said they are prepared, and if the weather forecast continues to hold, the light show will be open even if it snows.

Holiday Lights route

The Manito Holiday Lights are set up along a one-half mile loop through several parts of the park.

The lights begin near the Park Bench Café, continue past the Ferris Perennial Gardens, under the historic rock arch bridge, then loop past the Rose Garden, and out to 21st Avenue.