Manito Holiday Lights return to Spokane with more options to visit

Manito Park will host the annual holiday event from Dec. 10-19, with special dates set aside for drivers and walkers

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Manito Holiday Lights are back in Spokane in 2021 but with a few changes. The annual light show features a one-half mile loop of lights and holiday displays throughout Manito Park.

The event is open for drive-thru traffic from Dec. 10-16. People interested in walking through the lights will get a chance the following weekend, from Dec. 17-19.

Drive-thru event

December 10-16

6:30 pm-9:30 pm

Walk-thru event

December 17-19

6:30 pm-8:30 pm

Drive-thru event

This year’s Holiday Lights event will bring back a drive-thru option for the second year in a row. Drivers can line up along 25th Avenue and turn north along either Tekoa Street or Manito Boulevard to enter the event. Drivers are asked to line up no more than 15 minutes ahead of opening time.

Organizers say the drive-thru option allows more people to see the holiday lights. Last year, more than five times the number of people made it out to the event compared to previous years, according to The Friends of Manito.

Drivers should be prepared for traffic as people wait to see the holiday lights. During busy times last year, it could take an hour or longer to get into the event.

The City of Spokane says it is working to address the traffic and has made changes, including a later start time.

“We’re starting the show later this year to give people a chance to get home a little sooner,” Fianna Dickson with Spokane Parks & Recreation said. “Last year we started around 5:00, this year we’re not starting till 6:30. So our goal is to try and move some of that rush hour traffic through and then start lining up cars for the light show.”

It usually takes several minutes to drive through the actual holiday lights, but the amount of time it will take depends on the flow of traffic.

Walk-thru event

After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, the walk-thru event will return to the Manito Holiday lights in 2021.

People interested in walking through the lights and displays can do so during the second weekend of the event, from Dec. 17-19. No walkers or bikers will be allowed during the drive-thru week.

Holiday Lights route

The Manito Holiday Lights are set up along a one-half mile loop through several parts of the park.

The lights begin near the Park Bench Café, continue past the Ferris Perennial Gardens, under the historic rock arch bridge, then loop past the Rose Garden, and out to 21st Avenue.