Mandy Manning, who served as the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, say she was "denied access" to an immigrant detention center in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday.

Manning spent one year using her platform to advocate for students and teachers. Now, she returns to her position teaching immigrant and refugee students from across the district at Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center in Spokane.

Manning tweeted about the visit to the detention center, saying that she and a group of other teachers were “denied entrance” to the detention center.

“After numerous applications to check on the welfare of the children, we were told, ‘ATF does not have a legitimate mission or business purpose for participating on a visit.’ During our witness and attempt to visit they called the police and attempted to tow our vehicles,” she wrote on Twitter.

ATF stands for the American Federation of Teachers

“It was wild. I couldn’t believe how fast they called the police on us,” Manning told KREM on Wednesday.

Manning said she also attended a meeting this week with union members and students who founded “Beyond the Border,” an organization aimed at helping children who came across the border through Catholic Charities.

"Compassion in action," Manning wrote of the meeting on Twitter.

