Man walking across America to raise money for veterans meets Idaho

Army veteran and author Jake Sansing is walking 10,000 miles to raise money for veterans with PTSD. 'Jake Walks America' is currently moving through the Gem State.

BOISE, Idaho — An Army veteran and author is taking on a 10,000-mile journey across the United States.

Jake Sansing is walking from Oregon to Maine to raise money for veterans with PTSD. Right now, Sansing is making his way through the Gem State.

The idea for the cross-country adventure began after Sansing left the Army. He was experiencing homelessness and started walking from town-to-town looking for a job.

During the time between cities, Sansing realized the walking helped him with his PTSD. Then, he decided to walk across America, but said he was "alone and unsupported."

Sansing began the first journey in Tennessee and walked to Delaware. He then walked from Delaware to California, to Florida, to Alaska and back to Florida, before ending in California once again.

Following his time traveling from state-to-state, Sansing wrote a book about his experiences, titled "Walking America: A 10,000 Mile Journey of Self-Healing."

Despite the accomplishment, Sansing decided to share his experiences and journey again. The author is now walking from Oregon to Maine to promote his book and support other veterans with PTSD.

Walking around downtown Boise, Idaho. I started out with 40 books today. I'm down to 17! Posted by Jake Walks America on Friday, May 27, 2022

The Goal of 'Jake Walks America' is to raise enough money through book sales to purchase land in Oregon. Sansing hopes to use the land to create a free campground for veterans with PTSD.

Sansing said Idahoans have been kind to him as he makes his way east. One family let him stay with them in Parma and a few Caldwell residents helped fix the front wheel of his cart.

The nationwide walk is expected to take a year, Sansing said.

If you would like to support 'Jake Walks America,' you can purchase his book or donate to the campaign by clicking here.

