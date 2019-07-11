Warning: The video below contains language that some viewers may find offensive

SPOKANE, Wash. – A viewer video sent to KREM on Thursday morning shows a man who attempted to jump into cars near Spokane Community College.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man was running from police in traffic near Desmet Avenue and Freya Street. Citizens who were watching the incident unfold called 911 to say the responding officer would need help with the situation.

Three primary officers responded to the incident, with additional officers assisting with traffic control in the area.

The video sent to KREM by Louis Di Mauro shows the man trying to enter two vehicles before running from police officers and falling to the ground in traffic.

Watch RAW video of the incident here

The man was eventually taken to the hospital for a medical emergency, Preuninger said. Medics were concerned that the man would not survive but he was stabilized.

Preuninger said there have been nine incidents between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7 where a vehicle matching the description of the man's vehicle on Thursday has been called into police for a suspicious person, welfare check or disorderly conduct. He added that the physical description given in many calls also matched the man’s physical description.

The man has not yet been charged with a crime.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

