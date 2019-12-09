A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Downtown Spokane apartment complex Thursday.

Spokane fire officials said the fire started around noon at the Collins Apartments at 204 South Wall. They said the fire was contained to one apartment unit, but smoke spread throughout the third floor.

Fire crews said everyone was able to safely evacuate and everyone is accounted for.

Officials said about 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

