Man trapped under 1,500-pound bale of hay in Franklin County

PASCO, Wash. — Deputies and fire personnel responded to a report of a man trapped under a hay bale at about 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies found 50-year-old local man trapped under a bale that weighs about 1,500 pounds on Peterson Road in Franklin County. They were able to dig the man out and he was flown to a local hospital.

The owner of the hay told authorities that the man did not have permission to be on the property and had not bought the hay.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the incident.