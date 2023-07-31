Man rescued from roof in North Spokane after medical emergency

First responders in North Spokane rescued the man after he was reported having a medical emergency on the roof.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man in North Spokane was rescued from the roof of a building after he had a medical problem.

According to KREM 2 News crews on the scene. The fire department rescued the man by lifting him down using a fire department rescue ladder.

A neighbor heard the man yelling for help.

"A construction worker was yelling, 'Help Help Help!' It didn't sound like he was in much distress, no one really seemed panicked about it," said neighbor Amy Floye. "There were five or six construction worked down on the ground and one on the roof."

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.