Prosecutors to recommend 10 months for man who prompted Olympic National Park evacuation

A Port Angeles man faces up to 10 years in prison for interference with a government communication system.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Port Angeles man has pleaded guilty to interfering with a government communication system after an armed standoff led to an evacuation of Olympic National Park in September 2021.

Caleb Jesse Chapman, 42, faces up to 10 years in prison after his actions prompted an evacuation and closure of a popular section of Olympic National Park during a busy time of year in late August.

As part of Chapman's plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend no more than 10 months in prison when he is sentenced in October.

“We've looked at an individual who is obviously suffering from a drug problem with drug addiction, he does not have any notable criminal history, the impact in this case, while, very dangerous, did not end up resulting in really substantial harm to the public,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown.

Just after midnight on Aug. 29, 2021, Chapman appeared at a stranger's home with a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle. Admittedly high on methamphetamine per the plea agreement, Chapman handed the stranger a letter outlining concerns over political events, his difficulty with getting ammunition and his belief that a "revolution" would be starting on the Olympic Peninsula, Texas and elsewhere.

Chapman then drove his girlfriend to Olympic National Park and felled a tree to block a road to the Deer Park campground. After his girlfriend called 911 due to his stated plans of dying in the "revolution," Chapman threw a can of soup at her and cut her leg. He then fled into the woods with nine firearms and over 3,500 rounds of ammunition.

Law enforcement evacuated the Deer Park campground, trailheads and road areas in their search for Chapman. At around 3 p.m., per the plea agreement, Chapman disabled the radio communications site for the Olympic National Park, located at the summit of Blue Mountain. This left the northeast corner of the park without emergency communications, and that same radio repeater was one used by authorities for the National Park Service's Search and Rescue helicopter located at Mount Rainier.

On August 31, Chapman was located by a drone in the park. He fired upon the drone with a shotgun but eventually negotiated his surrender without anyone being injured.

Chapman has agreed to make restitution to those harmed by his actions as part of the plea agreement, including the National Park Service and individuals affected by the closures of parts of the park.

“We know that there were countless individuals who had their plans disrupted, and people who had bought passes and access to the park,” Brown said.

The US Attorney’s office is asking anyone who believes they suffered a monetary loss due to the closure of the northeast part of the park to contact the Victim Witness Unit. They can call 206-553-7970.