Man killed in Spokane motorcycle crash

Police Investigators are looking to identify witnesses in a blue sedan that can help with information leading up the fatal accident.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies (SCSO) and Traffic Unit Investigators are looking for witnesses to help identify what lead up to the motorcycle crash that left a driver dead on Monday.

On Oct. 11 at about 9 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motorcycle and vehicle crash report in the 8200 block of N. Market.

According to a police report from the SCSO, a woman driving a Honda Pilot was traveling north on Market St. when she slowed and drove into the two-way center turn lane to turn left into a parking lot.

The driver of the motorcycle was headed toward the Honda on south and Market and lost control crossing into the center turn lane, heading straight toward the Honda. The woman driving the Honda tried to avoid the collision by turning back toward the northbound travel lane, but the motorcycle crashed into her car.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was driving above the speed limit and possibly under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Police determined the woman was not at fault for the accident, and she was not charged.

Investigators said they want to speak with witnesses in a blue sedan that the motorcycle almost hit before the crash on N. Market St. near Magnesium.

Anyone with information about the accident are urged to call Detective Jeff Welton at (509) 477-3237, and reference case No.10135707.