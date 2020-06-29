Man found dead inside Spokane home destroyed by fire

Meals on Wheels deliveries were left on the front porch of the home for several days, Spokane Fire officials said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside of a Spokane home destroyed by a fire on Monday morning.

The fire began at about 3 a.m. in the area of S. Magnolia Street and E. 6th Avenue.

Personnel with the Spokane Fire Department said the man was found dead on the second story of the home. It is unclear if he died as a result of the fire or had passed away prior to it.

There were Meals on Wheels deliveries left on the front porch that had not been picked up several days, fire officials said.

Crews did not find anyone else inside of the home on Monday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said the house is a total loss. Crews will be on scene throughout the morning to put out hot spots.