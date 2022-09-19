Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood

The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood.

According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle. One of the jacks reportedly failed and the man was crushed. A witness found the man and called 911 around 8:30 p.m.

At this time, a medical examiner is on scene and Spokane police are still investigating the incident. Police do not believe there was any foul play involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

