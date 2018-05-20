GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- One person is dead and several others are hurt after a car crashed into a Gaston County restaurant.

A source told NBC Charlotte a man walked into Surf and Turn in Bessemer City with his family, sat the family down, left the restaurant and then intentionally drove his car into the restaurant.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the incident was domestic related. CMPD, Gaston County Fire and Gastonia Fire are assisting local authorities on the investigation.

