21-year-old man dies after being pulled from Spokane River near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 21-year-old man has died after emergency crews pulled him from the Spokane River near Boulder Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokane County Sheriff’s spokesperson Mark Gregory said the victim could not be revived when he arrived at a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday for a swimmer in distress in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach along East Upriver Drive, Gregory said. Witnesses said several people attempted to reach the man to help but could not make it before the man slipped below the water.

Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies arrived at the scene and quickly get information on where the swimmer was last seen, Gregory said.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office divers went into the water and with help from Spokane City Water Rescue Team members in kayaks they were directed to the swimmer's last seen point.

Gregory said divers were quickly able to locate the man. Once at the surface, crews brought the victim to the shore and was immediately given medical care and life-saving efforts.