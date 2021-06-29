Man dies after jumping from cliff into Long Lake

The man never resurfaced and a few minutes after calling 911, the man was found underwater by onlookers.

LONG LAKE, Wash. — A man died Sunday after jumping from a cliff into Long Lake, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release sent Tuesday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies responded to the Willow Bay Marina at 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who jumped from a high cliff upriver from the Long Lake Dam.

The man never resurfaced and a few minutes after calling 911, the man was found underwater by onlookers. Gregory said they attempted CPR and transported the victim by boat to the marina in Stevens County where fire personnel was waiting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spokane County deputies learned through witnesses that the man jumped from one of the highest points possible, approximately 50 feet high, at a location known as the cove. Gregory said a witness pulled him up from the water and was moved to a nearby boat where they started CPR.