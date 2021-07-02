50-year-old man dies after getting hit by two cars in Spokane Valley

Both drivers involved said they didn’t see the man crossing in the middle of the roadway and didn’t have time to avoid the collision.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 50-year-old man died after getting hit by two cars while attempting to cross Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley on Thursday.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported vehicle/pedestrian collision around 10 p.m. where they found the man lying in the southbound lane of the 900 block of N. Sullivan Road.

When the Deputies arrived, the man had life-threatening injuries and did not have a detectable pulse. After they began chest compressions, the man died at the scene. The man was trying to walk across the street where there was no crosswalk.

Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators explained that he went over the center divider and into the southbound lanes where he was hit by a Toyota Highlander. He was then propelled into the middle lane and hit again by a Toyota Prius.

Both drivers and several witnesses stayed while deputies arrived. Both drivers involved said they didn’t see the man crossing in the middle of the roadway and didn’t have time to avoid the collision.