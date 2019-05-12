SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after a vehicle crushed him in northeast Spokane on Thursday, police said.

Investigators with the Spokane Police Department responded to the scene at Bridgeport Avenue and Ralph Street and determined nothing criminal took place.

Multiple Spokane Fire crews and police officers are still on scene at a home in the area as of 11:30 a.m., according to KREM reporter Tim Pham.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said it appears the man was working on his vehicle when it crushed him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told KREM that the man was trapped underneath the vehicle.

A chaplin has arrived at the home, and friends and family are outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

