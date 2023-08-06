Man dies after being run over by boat trailer during Watershed Festival

The 19-year-old lost his balance and fell to the ground, which caused the boat trailer to run over him, Grant County Sheriff deputies said.

GEORGE, Wash — A 19-year-old man died Friday after being run over by a boat trailer during the Watershed Festival in the Gorge Campground pivot area.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), 19-year-old Carson Santos, from Puyallup, was running beside a Toyota Tundra towing a wake surfing boat near the Pivot, when he tried to jump onto the tongue of the trailer. Santos lost his balance and fell to the ground, which caused the boat trailer to run over him.

AMR and CrowdRx immediately responded to the scene, providing necessary medical assistance to Santos.

He was flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and his passengers cooperated and remained at the scene while officers investigated the scene.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of both the driver and Carson during this difficult time. Sheriff Joe Kriete has requested that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers," GCSO said.

