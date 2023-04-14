Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Washington state worker on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Friday evening, a Spokane Valley man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) worker following a crash on I-90.
According to Washington State Police (WSP), a car crashed on the eastbound I-90 ramp on Argonne. One driver was "uncooperative" and assaulted a WSDOT worker.
A WSP trooper then arrived on the scene and used force to apprehend the suspect.
The driver was arrested. Charges are currently pending. There were no injuries reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
