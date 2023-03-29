Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to abandoned Spokane Valley home

Officers were able to arrest the suspect after witnesses told officers he walked away from the house before it caught fire.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to an empty house in the Spokane Valley area near I-90 on Wednesday.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), firefighters from Spokane and Spokane Valley responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of S. Chronicle Road in Spokane Valley at approximately 9:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the fire, witnesses told them they saw smoke coming from the abandoned house and a man walking away from the house before it caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

Police established probable cause to arrest the suspect, 31-year-old Matthew M. Jones. He was located walking near Sprague Avenue and Custer Road. Officers arrested Jones for second-degree arson, residential burglary and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

No one was injured during the house fire. The house was damaged and believed to be a total loss.

