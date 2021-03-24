Man arrested in downtown Spokane after threatening strangers with knife, police say

Spokane police said they used a flash bomb and rubber bullets on man to apprehend him after he refused to give up knife.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man in the downtown area after threatening someone with a knife on Tuesday night.

Police received a 911 call about a possible stabbing, according to a press release from Spokane police. They said an investigation showed the man approached two strangers after overhearing their conversation. He then threatened the strangers with a knife, police said.

When police arrived they found the victim uninjured, but the suspect refused to put down the knife.

Police shut down parts of downtown near Howard Street, Main Avenue, and Riverside Avenue while they apprehended the man and conducted their investigation. On-duty SWAT resources, as well as a Hostage Negotiation Team member, responded to try and negotiate a peaceful resolution, according to the police.

They tried negotiating with him but eventually fired a flash bomb to distract the suspect, according to Spokane police. They then shot the suspect with rubber bullets, according to police.

Police said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Casto, told them he had recently used methamphetamine. He has eight previous felony convictions including two for assault and two for criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, according to police.