Suspect in Sacramento mass shooting spent over a year in Arizona state prison

The first suspect in the Sacramento mass shooting was also convicted in Arizona for felony charges.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — A man who was arrested Monday in connection with the Sacramento shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others, was also an inmate at an Arizona state prison for over a year, court documents revealed.

Dandre Martin, 26, was booked as a “related suspect" on assault and illegal firearms charges after multiple shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives in California's capitol Sunday.

Court documents showed that Martin spent one year and seven months at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Winslow. He was convicted for separate felonies while violating probation, including attempt to commit aggravated assault in 2016 and a marijuana violation in 2018.

He was released in November 2020.

On Tuesday, officials announced Martin's brother, 27-year-old Smiley Martin as the second suspect in the mass shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department said Smiley Martin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting. Police said he was "quickly identified" as a person of interest and will be taken into custody for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun once released from the hospital.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

The burst of rapid-fire gunshots from at least two shooters sent people running in terror. Twelve were wounded in the neighborhood just a few blocks from Golden One Arena, where the NBA's Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence before their game Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

