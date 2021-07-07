Man arrested in Spokane Valley after only wearing a bandana

36-year-old Matthew R. Mclean was arrested for two counts of Indecent Exposure and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant for Criminal Trespass and Theft 3rd.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a completely naked man all except for a bandana on his head Tuesday.

36-year-old Matthew R. Mclean was arrested for two counts of Indecent Exposure and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant for Criminal Trespass and Theft 3rd.

Previously, Mclean had a valid misdemeanor warrant for Criminal Trespass 1st Degree and Theft 3rd Degree. His total bond was set at $1,300 after his initial court appearance.

According to the caller and victim, she stated that Mclean went into the store to use the bathroom. When she went into the bathroom 30 minutes later, Mclean was completely naked "washing" himself. She then asked Mclean to leave.

Mclean then left the bathroom completely naked, only wearing a blue bandana on his head, and left the store.

When deputies arrived Mclean had been sitting in a chair in front of stores at a shopping center facing the parking lot in the view of adults and children.

When deputies talked with Mclean he fondled himself while still naked in the chair. When directly talked to by the deputies, Mclean said that he “thought he was sleeping or something”.

Mclean also had a pair of shorts sitting beside him on the ground the whole time but chose not to wear them.