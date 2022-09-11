Malden and Pine City host community revival two years after Babb Road Fire

The revival takes place Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Community Park in downtown Malden.

The revival runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Community Park, at the corner of Moreland and Ash, in downtown Malden.

People can enjoy free food and games during the event, as well as activities such as cornhole, a bike clinic, a fire truck tour, live music and door prizes. The event is free and open to the public.

"The Malden-Pine City Revival is an opportunity for our residents to come together and celebrate what we have accomplished, and to continue imagining what kind of future we want," said LTRO's acting director Chandelle Frick in a statement.

Malden resident Bob Law will serve up hot dogs and guests are invited to bring a side dish to share. During the event, SCJ Alliance Consulting will be available with park design kits to get residents’ ideas on new play equipment and the park design. Attendees are also invited to share their talent with the community during open mic, but they can also bring a relic that survived the fire and tell its story.

The recovery efforts of the two towns remains ongoing after the fire destroyed both of them on Sept. 7, 2020. The fire burned more than 15,000 acres and 104 homes.

Donors and organizations have come together to assist and help unite the residents of Malden and Pine City in the past two years.

In the time since the fire, the community's built a temporary fire station in Malden.

The following list has some of the latest updates to the towns since the fire: