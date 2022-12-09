Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako

Born on April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab. He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako.

Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with more than 20 law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Washington and Idaho.

Mako also worked several fire scenes for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, which he loved participating in.

Not only did the English Lab help with on-scene fires, but he also helped teach kids how to prevent fires. In his career, he helped teach over 9,300 middle school kids.

Mako taught hundreds of children ages 3-11 how to Stop, Drop, and Roll at the Spokane Valley Fire Department open house events.

Fire Investigator Rick Freier and Mako's handler, said Mako was loved by all.

"He was a joy to be around, he loved people and was loved by everyone. He made me smile, even when I didn't feel like it. Everyone should have a dog like him in their life," Freier said.

