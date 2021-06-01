Maker of Washington's Aplets & Cotlets will remain open after negotiations with prospective buyer

Liberty Orchards, the maker of Aplets & Cotlets, announced it would close its doors in March.

In a Facebook post, Aplets and Cotlets, the chewy and iconic Washington confection out of Cashmere, announced they will remain open and continue operations like normal after they were expected to shut down in June.

In the post they said the maker of the candy, Liberty Orchards, is currently in negotiations with a prospective buyer.

The Facebook announcement on Friday, May 28 received over 100 comments, 400 likes and 700 shares.

Liberty Orchards is Still Open! — We had planned to close on June 1st, but we are pleased to announce that the company... Posted by Aplets and Cotlets on Friday, May 28, 2021

In March, Liberty Orchards announced they would shut down operations on June 1.

According to the Wenatchee World, the family was looking for a buyer for three years. After the initial announcement was made in March, the family-owned business continued to seek a buyer for the assets, including the brands, the production equipment, and the factory and warehouse buildings, according to a press release on its website.

The company was founded in 1920 by two Armenian refugees, Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian. The two created Aplets, and then later Cotlets, from surplus apples and apricots from their orchard. The recipe was based on an Armenian specialty called locoum, which more famously known as Turkish Delight.

The company's current president, Greg Taylor, is the grandson of Armen Tertsagian.