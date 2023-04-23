Major police response reported in West Central neighborhood of Spokane

At this time, KREM 2 knows a house on 2100 West Sharp is surrounded. Shots were fired inside the home, but no one was injured.

SPOKANE, Wash. — UPDATE at 7:35 pm - Law enforcement are clearing the scene. Suspect was not in the house.

KREM 2 is tracking a major police response in the West Central neighborhood of Spokane. The report came in as shots fired just before 4 p.m. at a home just off North Belt and West Sharpe.

At this time, KREM 2 knows a house on the 2100 block of West Sharp is surrounded. SWAT units are on scene.

According to the Spokane Police Department, one man claimed another man shot at him inside the home. There were reportedly several other people inside the home at the time, including an "immobile child."

SWAT was brought in to go inside the home and rescue the child. SWAT is still on scene at this hour.

SPD said they are still looking for the suspect, but they know who he is because several people in the house at the time were able to identify him to officers.

A crew is working to gather more information at the scene.

RIGHT NOW: A large police presence, including SWAT, are on scene at a home off Belt and Sharp.



We don’t have many details at this time of what’s going on, but several officers just walked into a house. We are waiting for officials to tell us more. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/kFUgGenXDC — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) April 23, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

