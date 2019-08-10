SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two elderly adults were found dead in a home near Chattaroy on Tuesday morning, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported welfare check at about 10:30 a.m. at a home located in the 27100 block of N. Scotts Ridge Lane, east of Chattaroy.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults inside the home. Medical personnel confirmed that they were deceased.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation, deputies said.

Deputies said investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public in connection to the incident.

RELATED: Mysterious death in custody has Pennsylvania family seeking answers

RELATED: Man dies after Spokane Co. Sheriff's deputies use Taser during arrest