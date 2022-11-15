Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack

Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers at Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow. The two were among the four students killed in a house near the University of Idaho.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week.

Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years.

The students were found dead on Sunday in what police have called an isolated and targeted attack. Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin were also killed. Police have not shared details about a suspect but said they are looking for one.

“It is with a broken heart and deep sadness to share with you that we have lost two of our own here at Mad Greek,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

In addition to Maddie and Xana working as servers for several years, the restaurant said Maddie also ran their social media pages.

“You will be greatly missed. Thank you for being a part of our family/team and for helping me so much over the years. Until we meet again. Love, The Worlds Best Boss,” the post said.

Mad Greek said it has temporarily shut down to process and grieve. The restaurant shared another post on Monday night, where it thanked University of Idaho staff who stopped by in a show of support.

