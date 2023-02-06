‘It’s the unofficial start of summer’ | MAC ArtFest returns for another year

According to organizers, this year’s festival has grown in size as after pandemic setbacks. 75 artists will have booths set up compared to 50 at the last ArtFest.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 38th annual MAC ArtFest kicks off on Friday at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. The event will feature live music, food trucks, and a beer garden on the front lawn of the MAC.

According to organizers, this year’s festival has grown in size as after pandemic setbacks. 75 artists will have booths set up compared to 50 at the last ArtFest.

MAC ArtFest Organizer, Anna Bresnahan told KREM 2, “ That’s what it’s all about. It’s a great community event, great tradition, the unofficial start of summer.”

Local artist, Sheila Evans added, “But I’ve been coming since I was a teenager and really, this was the first art fair that made me want to do art fairs.”

In addition to the art, the event will have plenty of kid’s activities available.

ArtFest begins June 2 and will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the final day and it will run from 10 am through 5 pm.

WATCH RELATED: ArtFest back to Spokane this weekend (June 2022)

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.