Several Spokane lottery retailers named "Luckiest Retailers" for lottery tickets

Out of ten East Washington retailers, Spokane had six of the "Luckiest Retailers".

SPOKANE, Wash. — The next winning lottery ticket may be closer to your Spokane grocery store than you think.

Washington's Lottery released a list of East Washington lottery retailers that have sold winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more. Out of ten Inland Northwest retailers, Spokane had six of the "Luckiest Retailers".

Here's a list of the "Luckiest" stores:

7 Wins : Rosauers Supermarket at 9414 North Division Street in Spokane

: Rosauers Supermarket at 9414 North Division Street in Spokane 6 Wins : Yoke’s Fresh Market at 9329 E Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley

: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 9329 E Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley 6 Wins : Safeway at 10100 North Newport Hwy in Spokane

: Safeway at 10100 North Newport Hwy in Spokane 5 Wins : Rosauers Supermarket at 1724 West Francis Avenue in Spokane

: Rosauers Supermarket at 1724 West Francis Avenue in Spokane 5 Wins : WinCo Foods at 9257 North Nevada Street in Spokane

: WinCo Foods at 9257 North Nevada Street in Spokane 4 Wins : Fred Meyer at 12120 North Division Street in Spokane

: Fred Meyer at 12120 North Division Street in Spokane 4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 400 South Thor Street in Spokane

Yoke’s Fresh Market in Airway Heights sold 8 winning tickets in 2022.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.