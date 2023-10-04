Downtown Louisville bank shooting: 6 people dead, including shooter

Example video title will go here for this video

Here is everything we know about the mass shooting at the Old National Bank.

What do we know about the shooter?

Multiple people are dead and several others injured following a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville early Monday morning.

Louisville Metro Police said six people are dead, including the shooter, and several others are injured. UofL Health said three of the injured are police officers.

UofL Health said at least three of the injured patients have been discharged.

A family assistance center for anyone impacted by the mass shooting has been set up at the Kentucky International Convention Center at the 3rd and Market Street entrance.

"This was an evil act of targeted violence," Greenberg said. "To add to that tragedy a few blocks away, shortly after this happened, another man lost his life and a woman was shot in a completely different act of targeted violence."

Several vigils across the Metro are planned for Monday night to honor the victims of the latest mass shooting in America.

Old National Bank's CEO Jim Ryan said "no words" can describe the sadness and devastation the company is experiencing.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”