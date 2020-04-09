Loren Culp to host 'victory protest rally' in Liberty Lake on Labor Day

The event is being held at Appleway RV on East Cataldo Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Washington Gubernatorial Candidate Loren Culp is hosting a “victory protest rally” Monday in Liberty Lake.

The event is being held at Appleway RV on East Cataldo Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the Facebook event, there will be live music, speakers and food. Culp will also do a meet-and-greet toward the end of the rally. Event goers are asked to bring their own chair and water.

Culp held a large rally in Western Washington on Aug. 4 despite statewide mandates against large group gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was held near Plain, Wash., which is about 15 miles north of Leavenworth, and included live music, food and an appearance from Culp as the election returns came in.

Hundreds of people were expected to attend, going against Inslee's mandate against large gatherings of people to slow the spread of COVID-19. In Chelan County, which is in modified Phase 1 of Washington’s Safe Start plan, gatherings of more than five people are banned.

Culp has a military and law enforcement background and is the current police chief for the city of Republic. He is the Republican candidate looking to unseat Governor Jay Inslee.

His bid for governor started after he gained attention for refusing to enforce voter-approved Initiative 1639 that tightened restrictions on gun laws. He said people started telling him he should run for governor and challenge Inslee, so he did.