Washington family goes through months of work to prepare for annual 'Great Pumpkinfest' in Spokane

Every year, Joshua Lorea and his family load up around 10,000 pumpkins in Moses Lake so they can make the trip to Spokane in time for the festival.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — What if your day consisted of planting, tending to and harvesting tens of thousands of pumpkins? For one Moses Lake family, that's not just a thought; it's their livelihood.

The Lorea family is hard at work, growing and harvesting as many as 10,000 pumpkins for the annual Great Pumpkinfest in Spokane. The family spends months preparing for the festival, with the help of the community pushing them along.

"We'll just work our way down, cut all the the tops of them where the stems are," Joshua Lorea said. "And we'll just start piling them and then loading them up in bins."

Known around town as the "Pumpkin Cowboy," Lorea moved to Moses Lake as a child and has been using his farming skills to raise funds since he was a teenager.

"I was trying to raise money for basketball camps," Lorea said. "And so I used to pull a hoop out on the street and that shoe basket baskets, and I'd have a truck of corn, and people came by and sell corn and then go back to shoot and all day."

"All proceeds go to local charities," Lorea said. "The effort that it takes from volunteers and my dad and raising them and everything. I mean, it's just a great way to come out, give back, have a great time with families and, you know, really promotes I think local nonprofits that may need the help."

The idea for the fundraiser came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Chris Sloan, he was the director of Byte to Go," Lorea said. "When COVID happened, more kids at home and food insecurity, you know, it was a lot higher than it was when kids were going to school. And so, he had this crazy idea to raise money. I called my dad and said,' Hey, raise some pumpkins, and we're gonna bring them to Spokane, and we're gonna have a pumpkin fest.'"

During the first year, they raised $34,000 from pumpkin sales.

"Each year, we expand on our partners with different nonprofits who, you know, get the proceeds and all the funds from the Great Pumpkin Fest go back to local charities and families," Lorea said.

This year, they're hoping to raise even more.

The Great Pumpkin Fest will run this weekend and next weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays! The fun begins at 4 p.m. on Friday at BrickWest with a performance with the Gabrielle Rose Country Music Band.

There will be a photo booth, face painting and line dancing. Pumpkins are just $10 for the large ones or $10 for a bag of small ones and all of the proceeds to go local non-profits.

For more details, click here. www.seeyouatthepatch.org.

