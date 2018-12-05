SPOKANE, Wash. – The historic Looff Carrousel had a special opening on Friday afternoon before its grand reopening on Saturday.

The Looff Carrousel – spelled with two r’s to represent the traditional French spelling – was reserved for a group of children from the Hutton Settlement on Friday afternoon. They were allowed inside the new building in Riverfront Park to ride the carousel a day before its official opening to the public.

When the carousel made its debut in Riverfront Park in 1975, it also reserved the ceremonial first ride for the children living at the Hutton Settlement.

The carousel’s reopening comes after a year of construction of a new building to house the iconic Spokane landmark. Improvements include large windows that overlook the park in downtown Spokane.

The carousel will open to the public on Saturday at 1 p.m. shortly after the end of the Junior Lilac Parade. The grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony and will stay open until 7 p.m. Rides are $2 each and children under two-years-old are free with a paid adult.

Spring hours will begin May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new building includes a climate-controlled space, a larger event facility for parties or corporate events and expanded restrooms, concessions and a gift shop.

Here are a few fun facts from the Spokane Parks and Recreation:

The hand-carved carrousel was named after Charles Looff, a craftsman who created it as a wedding gift for his daughter Emma.

The carousel has given rides to more than 24 million riders since it’s first opening in 1909. After moving from Natatorium Park to Riverfront Park in 1975, the carrousel has averaged 275,000 riders per year.

The carousel has made roughly 17 million revolutions, traveling about 480,000 miles – that’s greater than the distance from Earth to the moon and back.

There are 331 mirrors on the carousel – 14 on each of its 20 rounding boards (the curved area on the overhead section), 40 on the center section and 11 stationary mirrors in the center section.

