SPOKANE, Wash. – The time is drawing near for this year’s start date of a newer Spokane tradition.

The Kendall Yards Night Market is back on Wednesday, May 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. The event runs at the same time every Wednesday until late September.

If you visit the Night Market, you are in for a treat – or many of them. Vendors offer fruit, vegetables, herbs, cheese honey, meat, baked goods, pickles, jams and more, and musicians offer live entertainment.

Some new vendors will participate this year, including Bean and Pie LLC, Caramel Kitchen, Common Crumb Artisan Bakery, Grilling Gods and Paper & Cup.

Visit the Kendall Yards Night Market website to see if your favorite vendor is returning to the market this year.

Kendall Yards also accounted its new food truck nights with additional street food options. These will take place on May 23, June 20, July 18, August 8 and August 29. You can check the Kendall Yards Facebook page for more details every week.

