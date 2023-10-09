Long COVID clinic received $5 million grant for underserved communities

The clinic received a $5 million grant to help people in underserved areas battling long COVID.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Long COVID patients in underserved western Washington communities will soon have access to more resources through the Post-COVID Rehabilitation and Recovery Clinic at Harborview Medical Center.

The clinic received a $5 million grant to help people in underserved areas battling long COVID. The clinic is made up of 10 different doctors across rehabilitation medicine, family medicine, neurology, and more.

“This grant will improve access to care for underserved people with long COVID,” said Dr. Janna Friedly, professor and chair of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine .

“This project is the culmination of several years of work our multidisciplinary team has been doing to care for people with long COVID. This is a testament to the power of working together to harness our collective expertise to tackle a challenging problem.”

The grant was awarded for five years and is one of nine awarded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

