SPOKANE, Wash.-- What started as one local family’s fundraiser for a trip to Washington D.C. is now popping up at farmers markets and boutiques around the Inland Northwest six years later.

President and owner of Farmhouse 5 Inc., Natalie Kassa said her little granola business actually started as a fundraiser her sister’s eighth grade field trip in 2012, but kept growing as time went on.

Kassa said the wheels really started turning for Lolo’s Granola when she was a junior in college and an entrepreneur class had her out in the world marketing and selling real products.

“It was really a hot ticket item at the farmer’s market,” said Kassa.

That was two years ago when she was at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. Now, Kassa is back in Spokane and brought the business with her.

Kassa said that even though now her sister is off to college at Carroll College she still finds time to help her with the business. The product was named after Kassa’s sister Laurel, or “Lolo.”

“I always tell people she’s the face of the company! Especially because she’s so dang cute,” said Kassa.

While her business is fun and growing, Kassa said the hardest part was balancing that growth on top of a full-time job.

Photo: Lolo's Granola

Kassa can be found selling her family's recipe at the Fairwood Farmer’s Market, or the granola can be found at The Loft Boutique in Liberty Lake. She also takes orders through Instagram, e-mail, and Facebook.

