SPOKANE, Wash. – There is a new bar on the Logan neighborhood block.

Logan Tavern located on N. Hamilton Street is continuing its grand opening festivities on Saturday, Mar. 3 with $5 vodka Red Bulls all day and an open kitchen until 10 p.m.

The bar is located at the former site of Scotty’s Doghouse and the Lucky Puppy, a sports bar and grill popular with Gonzaga University students.

Both Scotty’s and the Lucky Puppy closed in December after two years of business. The owners said they had worked toward a lease renewal and purchase options with the space’s landlord but were unable to do so.

Logan Tavern offers a daily happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. featuring $1 off wells and micros and $2 off shareable menu items. This excludes Gonzaga game days and event weekends.

Visit the bar’s Facebook page to check out the full food and drink menu.

Though Logan Tavern caters to Gonzaga students with drinks like “The Under Grad” and “The Bull Dog” burger, Nehemiah Zilar, one of Logan Tavern’s founders, said the bar wants to welcome the greater Logan neighborhood community with open arms.

Logan Tavern’s Facebook page describes it as a “neighborhood bar with an inclusive vibe” featuring a “staff with smiles.”

The space underwent a number of renovations and upgrades to help create a new atmosphere, according to Zilar.

“It [the space] used to be kind of a nightclub and now we’re going for a cozy neighborhood bar,” Zilar added.

Zilar and his cofounders, J.D. Winn and Erik Morris, have ties to the neighborhood. Winn and Morris own the Gonzaga University Pita Pit where Zilar also worked.

The founders, who have been friends since 2006, said they have always wanted to open a bar and restaurant that would serve Logan residents.

“We’ve always been a part of the neighborhood but now we get to color outside the lines, and be a little bit more creative and a little bit more ourselves,” Zilar said. “We wanted to make a bar that we would hang out in.”

© 2018 KREM