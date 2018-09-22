ATHOL, Idaho — An Athol woman is credited with saving an eagle that was suffering from lead poisoning on the southern end of Lake Pend Oreille.

Birds of Prey Northwest said the eagle survived, but two others poisoned in the area earlier this year, have died.

Janet Medley and her family was at Lake Pend Oreille during Labor Day weekend when her husband spotted the downed bird.

"He's yelling, there's an eagle over here. So we kind of don't believe him," said Janet Medley.

They called Fish and Game and were directed instead to call Birds of Prey Northwest. Based near St. Maries, they're a licensed rescue and non-profit that takes in birds of prey that were injured in the wild.

Using a cooler to keep the eagle in, they took the bird to the Farragut boat launch to meet the rescue team. Medley said the eagle was struggling the whole time.

"It was sad. It was crazy. Because I had never been that close to an eagle," said Medley.

Birds of Prey did some testing and found out that the eagle had lead poisoning.

It's not clear how it happened, but Birds of Prey Northwest believes the eagle ate from the carcass of an animal that had been shot with lead ammunition. Rescue crews say it's rare for that to happen at this time of the year when it's not hunting season.

The organization said an amount of lead just the size of a grain of rice can be deadly to eagles so it's amazing that the eagle survived.

