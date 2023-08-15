Walleye becoming too plentiful in Idaho waters and can affect native species

The number of walleye increases every year. Idaho Fish and Game is asking anglers not to release them back if caught, tell people to "enjoy a very tasty dinner."

IDAHO, USA — Walleye were first found in Washington around 80 years ago, the fish was illegally introduced and spread into the Snake and Columbia rivers, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). In Idaho, the walleye has been found in the adult fish trap at the Lower Granite Dam since 2016 and every year the number caught increases. The department said the walleye are spreading at an alarming rate and are asking for fishermen's help to try and slow it.

"Anglers, if you encounter walleye on your fishing trips in rivers and streams where there are anadromous fish, we ask you not to release them back to the river alive and instead, enjoy a very tasty dinner,' a news release stated. "There is no limit on size or possession in rivers in Idaho where there are salmon or steelhead."

IDFG stated that walleye eat salmon and steelhead, native fish to Idaho, lay from 57,000 to 300,000 eggs a year and are expanding their range due to warmer water temperatures.

"As walleye grow, they will include many other fish species on top of salmonids in their diet. Walleye only add to the many difficulties that salmon and steelhead face, and as they expand their range and abundance in large rivers, more hungry mouths will be eating salmon, steelhead and other native species. This is especially important for wild juvenile salmon and steelhead that often overwinter and rear in large rivers in Idaho before making their journey to the ocean," the release stated.

The department is trying to keep track of when people encounter the walleye when fishing and when they are caught. Anglers can call the Lewiston Regional Office at 208-799-5010. The department wants to know where the walleye was caught, what gear was used to catch it and how big it was in order to map the fish's current range in the state.

