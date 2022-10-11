Local veteran gifted new car in honor of Veteran's Day

Before she was gifted the car, Elisie Loramo was walking to doctor's appointments and to the store. Her new mini van came with 6 months of insurance and other perks.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — In honor of Veteran's Day, a former Army Supply Specialist from Pierce County received a new car to thank her for her service.

Elisie Loramo said she joined the military because she wanted to better herself, not because she expected to receive awards or prestigious honors.

"I know there's many veterans who served longer than me and I think of them on this Veteran's Day," Loramo said. "It's very emotional today. I keep pinching myself wondering if this is really real."

Progressive was able to gift Loramo the vehicle through their annual Keys to Progress® veteran vehicle giveaway program. Over the course of the program's ten years, Progressive gave away 900 cars to veterans with transportation needs. Loramo was one of 100 who got keys to a new vehicle on Veteran's Day.

“Enterprise Rent-a-Car is helping us make this possible with the minivan for Elisie. She needs something for the whole family and they stepped up with this van that we were able to gift today,” Henderson said. Henderson is herself a Veteran and says handing over the keys is personal. “She was walking to doctors appointments and to the store so this will make a huge impact.”

Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows approximately 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited, requiring them to travel great distances to receive medical care, reach employment centers and access other services.

The minivan Loramo received came with six months of insurance, a warranty, an emergency kit, gas cards and even some funds raised by local Progressive staff. Loramo says receiving the keys was a surreal moment but she was most excited to roll into her driveway and surprise the family.

“They all think I left for work!” she said laughing.