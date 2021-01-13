Local tree services prepared ahead of Wednesday windstorm

Power outages and downed trees are expected with wind gusts around 60mph this Wednesday.

POST FALLS, Idaho — There’s always a possibility that trees will go down anytime strong winds roll through the region.

Winds gusts could reach up to 60mph this Wednesday - Avista is already preparing for power outages.

Safely removing the fallen lumber can be a dangerous job.

“There can be a tree behind you and by the time you hear the crack, it’s already too late,” said David Turner, founder of All Seasons Tree Services.

Last February, neighborhoods in Post Falls witnessed just how quickly winds can escalate. Trees were down all over the place and some homeowners are still repairing damage caused on that day.

“Evaluating your trees for safety is always a good thing,” Turner explained. “A lot of people don’t have a habit of looking up into the upper canopies of their tree to see what they look like.”

During the winter, changing weather can impact how certain trees will fare through strong winds.

Soft grounds can be problematic for top-heavy trees like Ponderosa Pines.

“They’re not going to have a great attachment down into the deeper part of the ground, and so the wind comes up and it can just peel those things right up.”

All Seasons Tree Service is based out of northern Idaho. They’ve removed hazardous trees from both sides of the state border over the last ten years.

Any time high-speed winds are in the forecast. They recommend staying inside and away from any potential debris that may fall.

Keeping a close eye on the trees in your backyard can also help prevent damage in the future.