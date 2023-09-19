'This is a potential crisis': Quagga mussel larvae found in the Snake River

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture found multiple samples of quagga mussel larvae in the waters near Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Despite efforts to keep them out, the invasive quagga mussel is now in the Snake River. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) confirmed they found multiple samples of the mussel near Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls.

The quagga mussels found are veligers - or the larval form of the mussels. They have not attached to a surface yet, they were found free floating in the water.

IDSA said the introduction of quagga mussels poses a huge threat to the state in terms of economics, recreation and water use.

"As they grow and mature, they will attach to any substrate they can," ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt said. "That includes irrigation pipes, piers, docks - all of the things that we want to keep free and clear from mussels."

The ISDA conducts boat inspections and collects water samples, which is how they found the mussel on Monday.

"Quagga mussels potentially choke out other populations," Tewalt said. "So, not only are they prolific in their spread, but they also consume what we need for other species. They can create monocultures within water systems. And then just their physical presence in the cluster of a colony basically chokes out irrigation line, hydroelectric use - all the things that we need as Idahoans for our water."

The department has been working to prevent invasive mussels from coming into the state's water for years, conducting more than one million watercraft inspections, and collecting more than 15,000 water samples.

This is the first time that Idaho is going into a rapid response plan for quagga mussels.

"If we're not successful, an unchecked spread - which we're doing all we can to stop - has a potential to cost Idaho hundreds of millions of actual and indirect costs," Governor Brad Little said during a press conference Tuesday.

The rapid response plan includes the ISDA finding out how large the impact zone is, implementing containment measures, conducting delimiting surveys, and evaluating treatments.

"What we need to look and see is what kind of treatment options are available that don't harm other species, don't harm the ecosystem - but help us with effective treatments," Tewalt said.

Teams have been deployed on and around the waters between Centennial Park and Shoshone Falls to monitor and survey the area.

The ISDA stated if people need to clean, drain and dry boats after recreation.

"This is a potential crisis, but a manageable one," Governor Little said. "Simply put, we are managing this potential crisis aggressively because we don't want to lose control. We do have a fighting chance and must give ourselves the best chance to stop this debilitating pest."

Temporarily, no watercraft of any type will be allowed on the water between Centennial Park and Shoshone Falls. Access to Centennial Park is currently closed to all vehicles, and is expected to reopen Saturday morning, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.





