Study shows bald eagles, protected birds being shot on power lines is a leading cause of death

The study found that although electrocution was thought to be the main cause of death, birds being killed by gunshot was more likely.

IDAHO, USA — A study published in the journal iScience shows evidence that gunshot and not electrocution is now the leading cause of death for birds along power lines in western United States.

“These results demonstrate that illegal shooting of birds along power lines is much more common and a more significant threat to bird conservation than we thought,” said co-author Todd Katzner, U.S. Geological Survey Supervisory Research Wildlife Biologist and Thomason’s graduate advisor. “Death by shooting has been shown to impact population growth of some species, including golden eagles, but we didn’t know it is relevant to so many species across a such a large geographic area.”

According to a news release, power lines and poles often attract birds for nesting. It was originally thought that birds found dead along power lines were killed by electrocution. The study was about testing that assumption.

Observers checked 122 miles of power lines in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Oregon, where they collected 410 dead birds. Each bird was then x-rayed to determine the cause of death.

After x-raying, the team found the cause of death for 175 birds and 69% of them died from being shot.

"Many of the birds shot were species protected by state and federal laws, including bald eagles, golden eagles, and several species of hawks. As such, these shootings were illegal. By comparison, death by electrocution and collisions were split almost evenly at around 17% of each," the release stated.

Todd Katzner, the co-author and a U.S. Geological Survey Supervisory Research Wildlife Biologist said they had no idea so many species were impacted.

"Utilities have focused efforts on reducing electrocution and collision along power lines for decades. The results of this study show that shooting is another conservation challenge for raptors that needs to be addressed," added Natalie Turley, Idaho Power biologist and co-author.

