SPOKANE, Wash. — The first Special Olympics stand up paddle boarding team is training hard both on water and in the weight room.

The team was at Snap Fitness in Cheney this weekend preparing for their biggest competition yet. Special Olympic teams from around the country are competing in the USA Games next month at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

"Having a disability doesn't change me, it is just who I am," said Bryce Barlow, who is a member of the team. "Doing Special Olympics is my life and my passion."

Special Olympics Washington works to spread compassion and acceptance in a way that can unite the world. Both on and off the field our goal is to awaken everyone — and every community — to each person’s common humanity.

