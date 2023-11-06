The family of four never showed up to their destination, their car was found upside down in the water.

RIGGINS, Idaho — The Idaho County Coroner's Office released Sunday a fisherman found a Spokane family's car upside down in the Salmon River just north of Riggins and all occupants were found dead inside.

The family was last seen at the top of the White Bird grade, the Idaho County Coroner said in a press release. When they were overdue for their destination, they were reported missing on June 10.

Everyone in the car -- Calvin "CJ" Miller, 36, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10 and Delihia Miller, 8 -- succumbed from their injuries.

"Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho State Police, the Riggins Ambulance and Dive Team, and the Idaho Transportation Department responded to assist. It was confirmed this was the missing family and their vehicle," the press release stated. "Our hearts are broken for this family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time."

KTVB contacted Idaho County Coroner, Cody Funke, who said that no other information is being released at this time and that next of kin had been notified.

