Speak for the trees: Get a free tree seedling on Arbor Day

IDAHO, USA — The last Friday in every April is Arbor Day. This year, to celebrate the the Idaho Forest Products Commission is giving away 20,000 Idaho native tree seedlings that were grow right here in Idaho at University of Idaho's Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery.
"Trees are harvested to improve forest health, reduce fire risk or make the wood and paper products we all use," Jennifer Okerlund, director of the Idaho Forest Products Commission said. "It's this management that makes our forests sustainable for future generations. In Idaho, for every tree harvested, seven more are growing for the future."
The universities partnership with the Forest Products Commission has been since 2016. The coniferous blue spruce seedlings will be available all over the state.
"We choose to go through the Pitkin nursery because we believe in supporting education in Idaho, specifically when it comes to natural resource understanding and thoughtful management," Okerlund said.
The program at the university has students involved with the whole process, from handling seedlings to learning growth and irrigation techniques.
"Idaho is our uniquely beautiful home, and trees are our state's great renewable resource, sustainably managed for the future," Okerlund said. "This Arbor Day, we hope you will look to Idaho's forests for all the things they contribute to where we live and our way of life. There's no better way to celebrate than planting a tree of your own."
On Friday, April 28 people can go pick up a seedling for free all over the state.
Cities that have Arbor Day Seedlings 2023. People can go to the Forest Products Commission website for a full list of locations.
Boise
Nampa
Idaho Falls
Meridian
Eagle
Chubbuck
Lewiston
Coeur d’Alene
Ponderay
Twin Falls
Spokane
Richfield
American Falls
Ammon
Fairfield
Payette
Sandpoint
Bonners Ferry
Coeur d’Alene
Kingston
St. Maries
Deary
Orofino
Kamiah
Craigmont
McCall
Jerome
Coolin
Soda Springs
Kimberly
Hayden
Arco
Irwin
Filer
Driggs
Rupert
Lava Hot Springs
Almo
Mackay
Homedale
Fruitland
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: