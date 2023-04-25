Speak for the trees: Get a free tree seedling on Arbor Day

To celebrate Arbor Day The Idaho Forest Products Commission is giving away 20,000 seedlings for free.

IDAHO, USA — The last Friday in every April is Arbor Day. This year, to celebrate the the Idaho Forest Products Commission is giving away 20,000 Idaho native tree seedlings that were grow right here in Idaho at University of Idaho's Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery.

"Trees are harvested to improve forest health, reduce fire risk or make the wood and paper products we all use," Jennifer Okerlund, director of the Idaho Forest Products Commission said. "It's this management that makes our forests sustainable for future generations. In Idaho, for every tree harvested, seven more are growing for the future."

The universities partnership with the Forest Products Commission has been since 2016. The coniferous blue spruce seedlings will be available all over the state.

"We choose to go through the Pitkin nursery because we believe in supporting education in Idaho, specifically when it comes to natural resource understanding and thoughtful management," Okerlund said.

The program at the university has students involved with the whole process, from handling seedlings to learning growth and irrigation techniques.

"Idaho is our uniquely beautiful home, and trees are our state's great renewable resource, sustainably managed for the future," Okerlund said. "This Arbor Day, we hope you will look to Idaho's forests for all the things they contribute to where we live and our way of life. There's no better way to celebrate than planting a tree of your own."

On Friday, April 28 people can go pick up a seedling for free all over the state.

Cities that have Arbor Day Seedlings 2023. People can go to the Forest Products Commission website for a full list of locations.

Boise

Nampa

Idaho Falls

Meridian

Eagle

Chubbuck

Lewiston

Coeur d’Alene

Ponderay

Twin Falls

Spokane

Richfield

American Falls

Ammon

Fairfield

Payette

Sandpoint

Bonners Ferry

Coeur d’Alene

Kingston

St. Maries

Deary

Orofino

Kamiah

Craigmont

McCall

Jerome

Coolin

Soda Springs

Kimberly

Hayden

Arco

Irwin

Filer

Driggs

Rupert

Lava Hot Springs

Almo

Mackay

Homedale

Fruitland

