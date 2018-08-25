Hurricane Lane downgraded to a category one storm Friday night, but those living in the area are stilled prepared for a storm.

Local residents aren't the only one's concerned, it's also affecting some who live in the Inland Northwest who are far away from home.

For Whitworth University student, Coby Yoshimura, memories from her hometown of Hawaii come easily.

"I love Hawaii. I love coming home. It's such a unique place to grow up," said Yoshimura.

Yoshimura is from a town called Mililani Mauka, located in Oahu.

With Hurricane Lane approaching land, she's most concerned about what her home could look like the next time she visits.

"It's so different when you're so far away from home, and there's nothing you can do," said Yoshimura. "It's just really hard not being able to, pretty much, do anything or help your family when you're so far away from home."

Yoshimura is a student at Whitworth University studying health sciences. She grew up with her parents and brother on Oahu and she's lived there for 21 years.

Yoshimura said her family doesn't live on the shore, but she's still worried about the island losing power, or damaging winds and rain coming to her home. Yoshimura said she's kept in close contact with her family, but it's tough being thousands of miles away from home.

"Honestly, it's probably the most scariest feeling in the world, because your mind is playing these games of like 'What if,' or you're kind of just staring at your screen just hoping that every new news that comes out, you're kind of just hoping that it's slowing down," said Yoshimura.

She's been speaking with her parents and they've told her their local gas station is out of gas and some grocery stores are running low on water.

She said it's scary.

Hurricanes don't often hit Hawaii so it's been hard for Yoshimura to hear about her hometown preparing for Hurricane Lane and being so far away.

"You kind of just are relying on hope pretty much," Yoshimura said.

Hope is what several other Hawaii natives are holding on to.

Another local resident said he's been in contact with family members in Hawaii.

Brett Saguid, a brewer at Bare Culture Kombucha said much of his family still lives on the islands. He's been speaking with them about how they're doing and some of the damage that's in the area.

"My family's safe. Everything's pretty good and mild in their areas, and they're letting me know that there's a lot of flooding going on," said Saguid.

Saguid said until the storm completely passes, he's still concerned for his family.

"Just kind of praying and sending protection and good energy for them," said Saguid.

